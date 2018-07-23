Ensco (ESV) vs. Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Head to Head Survey

Ensco (NYSE: ESV) and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ensco and Seadrill Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco 0 11 5 0 2.31 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ensco presently has a consensus target price of $6.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.87%. Given Ensco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ensco is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ensco and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco -23.37% -3.35% -1.99% Seadrill Partners 8.17% 1.17% 0.48%

Dividends

Ensco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Ensco pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ensco has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ensco and Seadrill Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco $1.84 billion 1.62 -$303.70 million ($0.52) -13.10 Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.25 $141.20 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ensco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Ensco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Seadrill Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ensco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

