Enel Americas (ENIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.55 on Monday. Enel Americas has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

