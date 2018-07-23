Enel Americas (ENIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.
Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.
Shares of ENIA opened at $8.55 on Monday. Enel Americas has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $12.11.
Enel Americas Company Profile
Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.
