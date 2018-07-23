Embers Reaches Market Capitalization of $337,529.00 (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Embers has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Embers has a market capitalization of $337,529.00 and $1,411.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Embers token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00421230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00154340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023732 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Embers is embermine.com . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

