Electrocomponents (ECM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/12/2018 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.81) to GBX 770 ($10.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Electrocomponents was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.40) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 690 ($9.13).

7/5/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/5/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/4/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/21/2018 – Electrocomponents was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 945 ($12.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 705 ($9.33).

6/11/2018 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 690 ($9.13) to GBX 780 ($10.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – Electrocomponents was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.59) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 745 ($9.86).

5/24/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/24/2018 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.60) to GBX 690 ($9.13). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06), hitting GBX 732.40 ($9.69), during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,002,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents plc has a one year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.19) and a one year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.44).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Electrocomponents had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 6.62%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.25. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 700 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £4,963 ($6,569.16).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

