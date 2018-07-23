Echostar (SATS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SATS. TheStreet lowered Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $45.29 on Friday. Echostar has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $501.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $229,151.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 267,100.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 454,400.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 101.4% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

