EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $297,014.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

