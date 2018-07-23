eBitcoin (EBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, eBitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $87,821.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003708 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00427035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00155650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023890 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000929 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinFalcon, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

