eBay (EBAY) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.16.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $3,308,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,825. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MANA Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $543,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,719 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

