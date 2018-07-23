eBay (EBAY) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.16.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that eBay will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $3,308,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,825 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MANA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in eBay by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $543,547,000 after acquiring an additional 247,719 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.