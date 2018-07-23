eBay (EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of eBay from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. eBay has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that eBay will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $464,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,726.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,114 shares of company stock worth $5,479,825. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $543,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,498,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,963,000 after purchasing an additional 733,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 676.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,411,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585,174 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,840,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $158,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.