Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1,014.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 643,333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

