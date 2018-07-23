Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News headlines about Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.772672131558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EVT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,786. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

