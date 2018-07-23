East West Bancorp (EWBC) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.85.
Shares of East West Bancorp opened at $66.23 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.
In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $364,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,151,228. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,831,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 97,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
