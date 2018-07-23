East West Bancorp (EWBC) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.85.

Shares of East West Bancorp opened at $66.23 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $364,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,151,228. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,831,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 97,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

