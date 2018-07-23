East West Bancorp (EWBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results were driven by rise in revenues and loan and deposit growth. The bank has been witnessing consistent improvement in loans and deposits, which along with higher interest rates is expected to further aid top-line growth. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, elevated expenses, mainly due to higher compensation costs, is a concern. Further, worsening credit quality will likely hurt the company’s financials to some extent.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. 29,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $328,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480,374.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,151,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

