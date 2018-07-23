Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp opened at $57.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,398.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

