DXC Technology Co (DXC) Stake Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102,607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $212,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $513,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,886 shares of company stock worth $1,319,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $87.04 on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

