Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,775,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,030 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Starbucks by 78,447.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,110,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $63,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,570 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 424,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,308. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.