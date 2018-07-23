Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.88.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,170. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $248.57.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

