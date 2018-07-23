DSAM Partners London Ltd Takes $3.95 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. CSX makes up about 0.8% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 254.1% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,823 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,306,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in CSX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,577,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,209,000 after purchasing an additional 783,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,628,000 after purchasing an additional 487,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX Co. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

