DSAM Partners London Ltd Invests $945,000 in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 86.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMA shares. Santander raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

NYSE:BMA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.51. 146,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,514. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.20. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $455.75 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR Class B will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

