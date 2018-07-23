DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $30.38 Million Holdings in Sabre Corp (SABR)

DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,187 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up about 6.1% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $30,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 29.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,117,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,997 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,307,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,748,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 66.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 728,373 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $309,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $108,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,399. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Sabre had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

