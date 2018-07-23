DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys Shares of 563,230 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 563,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,000. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises approximately 2.5% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 2,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,547.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,265,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 212.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 386,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9,283.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Reilly sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. 1,313,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,825. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

