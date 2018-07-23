Dovu (DOVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Dovu has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $499.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dovu Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,745,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

