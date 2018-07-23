Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $38.83 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Arconic worth $38,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10,065.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 523.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, Director Ulrich Schmidt purchased 2,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 544,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,770,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,870,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

ARNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 22,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,320. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

