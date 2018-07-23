Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cerner worth $62,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $181,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 856.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of Cerner traded down $0.03, reaching $60.42, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

