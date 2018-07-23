Dorado One Day Volume Reaches $731,071.00 (DOR)

Dorado (CURRENCY:DOR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Dorado has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $731,071.00 worth of Dorado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dorado has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dorado token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.81 or 0.05888890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00209652 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00075248 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001093 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dorado Token Profile

Dorado (DOR) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Dorado’s total supply is 695,583,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Dorado is /r/DoradoICO . Dorado’s official Twitter account is @Dorado_ICO . Dorado’s official message board is medium.com/@doradoico/latest . The official website for Dorado is www.dorado.tech

Buying and Selling Dorado

Dorado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dorado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dorado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dorado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

