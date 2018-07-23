Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) PT Raised to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Domino’s Pizza traded down $2.06, hitting $275.11, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 6,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,370. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $166.74 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

