Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In last three months, shares of Dominion Energy have gained higher than its industry. Dominion Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar’s acquisition. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives. Its merger deal with SCANA received FERC Nod and is going to be immediately accretive to earnings of the company. However, any delay in ongoing capital projects could adversely impact profitability of the company. Reduction in solar investment tax credits and share dilution may affect its future results. The company and its gas unit’s dependency upon third-party producers for natural gas supply increases risk.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on D. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Dominion Energy traded down $0.61, reaching $70.66, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,936. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

