Diversified Trust Co Has $30.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index makes up approximately 1.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 607,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after buying an additional 133,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 423,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,328,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index traded up $0.12, reaching $86.84, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 151,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,992. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $87.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

