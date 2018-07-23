Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,639,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

Shares of Booking traded down $11.76, reaching $1,997.91, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 14,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

