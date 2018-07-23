Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 16,508 Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,803 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.85 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.40%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

