DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

DISCA opened at $26.58 on Thursday. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 1,290,860 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,442,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,201,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $44,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,895,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after buying an additional 54,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 830.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 1,042,050 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

