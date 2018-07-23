Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 29,404 Shares of CommerceHub (CHUBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CommerceHub were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CommerceHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CommerceHub by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CommerceHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUBA stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.64 million, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.68. CommerceHub has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. CommerceHub had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. equities research analysts anticipate that CommerceHub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

