Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,438,229 Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 113.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,925,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 535,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 919,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 381,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 801.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 816,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 725,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 648,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 146,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum opened at $2.76 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $459.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

