Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,607,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after acquiring an additional 393,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $91.06 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

In other news, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 49,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $4,463,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 45,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $4,109,533.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,997.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,499 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

