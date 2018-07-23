Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCOM opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

In related news, Director Michael P. Devine sold 13,601 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $268,619.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,913,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Omer Sj Williams sold 9,826 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $192,786.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,551 shares in the company, valued at $932,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,733 shares of company stock worth $487,043. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

