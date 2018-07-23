Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 6,771 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $27,132,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz traded down $0.39, reaching $60.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.