DigixDAO (DGD) Price Down 3.3% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. DigixDAO has a market cap of $193.63 million and approximately $337,763.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $96.81 or 0.01252380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bitbns and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012891 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00416365 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00028660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023997 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00087534 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bitbns and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.