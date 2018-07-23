Digirad Co. (DRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Digirad an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digirad by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 576,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 125,236 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digirad by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,161,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Digirad by 46.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Digirad by 28.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digirad by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRAD remained flat at $$1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,974. Digirad has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

