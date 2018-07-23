Digirad Co. (DRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Digirad an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of DRAD remained flat at $$1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,974. Digirad has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.
Digirad Company Profile
Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.
