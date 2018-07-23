DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Holdings Lowered by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. 1,216,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,304. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $132,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $641,786. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

