Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Diamondback Energy opened at $131.15 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

