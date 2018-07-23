Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Receives $146.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.92.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

In related news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,106.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,454,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy opened at $131.15 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

