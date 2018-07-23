Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of Diamondback Energy opened at $131.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $722,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,797,000 after purchasing an additional 261,658 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 459,995 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 665,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

