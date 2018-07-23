Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We forecast revenue of $90.0 million, up 4.2% YOY. The consensus is $92.3 million. Services (ES) segment (66% of estimated revenue), we forecast revenue growth of 8.4% YOY to $59.7 million, as we project that the business will be able to maintain the high-single-digit growth rate achieved during the prior three quarters following significant investments in new sales personnel and branch openings.””

7/18/2018 – Devon Energy was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2018 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2018 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, Devon Energy’s shares have outperformed its industry. Devon continues to benefit from strong domestic oil production. Devon’s diversified portfolio, focus on high margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets are boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil players, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production in 2018 from 2017 levels. However, the highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry has always been a headwind.”

6/11/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2018 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at M Partners to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Devon Energy traded up $0.07, reaching $44.21, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

