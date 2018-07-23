Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for ITV (ITV)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 189 ($2.50) to GBX 194 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.60 ($2.54).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 172.48 ($2.28) on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

