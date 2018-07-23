Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on BJ’s Wholesale (BJ)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

BJ’s Wholesale stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,039. BJ’s Wholesale has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

In other BJ’s Wholesale news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

