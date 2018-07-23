Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a €7.50 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.41) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.58 ($8.92).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria opened at €6.65 ($7.82) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

