Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 1,375 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,010,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,338,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,091,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,547,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,807 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 896,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,848,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,920.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 602,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 592,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,141. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $90.93.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.