Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $100,454,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 84.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,325,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 1,980,445 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 98.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,023,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after buying an additional 1,002,723 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 40.3% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,440,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,383,000 after buying an additional 987,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 20.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,254,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after buying an additional 879,245 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,002. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

