Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 2,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 9,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,356 shares in the company, valued at $308,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,390. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

