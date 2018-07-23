Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.
Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 2,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.03.
In related news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 9,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,356 shares in the company, valued at $308,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,390. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.
